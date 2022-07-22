Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Crocodiles spotted in residential areas
Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

Articles
Advertisement
Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

Advertisement
  • There are more than 300 crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River.
  • The authorities get 25 to 30 calls a day from people who see these creatures.
  • Some of these reptiles get so close to people’s homes that they threaten to bite or drag them away.
Advertisement

There are more than 300 crocodiles in the river, during the monsoon season every year, people who live near the Vishwamitri River in Gujarat’s Vadodara step out very carefully if the streets are flooded.

As the water rises in the area, crocodiles come out of the river and swim close to buildings. Some of these reptiles get so close to people’s homes that they threaten to bite or drag them away.

A video that is going viral on Twitter shows two bikers in Vadodara’s Jambuwa village stopping while a crocodile crosses the road.

Check out the video below:

During monsoon, the authorities get about 25 to 30 calls a day from people who see reptiles. Most of the people who want to go get groceries have to use a rescue boat to get out of their apartments.

This month, a crocodile got stuck in one of the stormwater drain covers in the Puja Garden neighbourhood of Vadodara. The crocodile had to be saved.

Click here to see the video:

Crocodiles are always looking for a place to hide, so they usually end up in storm drains and underground drainage lines. Neha Patel, an animal activist who rescues reptiles, says, “The crocodiles travel several kilometres unnoticed through these drains. Several areas of Vadodara can spot crocodiles as now they are inside drainage lines.”

Also Read

Man-eating crocodiles devour at least SIX river-goers
Man-eating crocodiles devour at least SIX river-goers

Villagers in Tanzania have been preyed upon while collecting water from a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story