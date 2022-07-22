Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

There are more than 300 crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River.

The authorities get 25 to 30 calls a day from people who see these creatures.

Some of these reptiles get so close to people’s homes that they threaten to bite or drag them away.

Advertisement

There are more than 300 crocodiles in the river, during the monsoon season every year, people who live near the Vishwamitri River in Gujarat’s Vadodara step out very carefully if the streets are flooded.

As the water rises in the area, crocodiles come out of the river and swim close to buildings. Some of these reptiles get so close to people’s homes that they threaten to bite or drag them away.

A video that is going viral on Twitter shows two bikers in Vadodara’s Jambuwa village stopping while a crocodile crosses the road.

Check out the video below:

Due to heavy rain in #Vadodara ,crocodiles are coming out of rivers and entering residential areas. video of a crocodile crossing road in Vadodara's Jambuwa village has gone viral,showing two bikers stopping while the crocodile was crossing road@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/83Ttvt5yuO Advertisement — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 17, 2022

During monsoon, the authorities get about 25 to 30 calls a day from people who see reptiles. Most of the people who want to go get groceries have to use a rescue boat to get out of their apartments.

This month, a crocodile got stuck in one of the stormwater drain covers in the Puja Garden neighbourhood of Vadodara. The crocodile had to be saved.

Click here to see the video:

Advertisement Crocodiles swim to residential areas as Rainwater floods Vadodara city, #Gujarat . The Forest department of Vadodara rescued crocodiles that swam to residential areas by the rainwaters.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxzd1CT5Yj — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 13, 2022

Crocodiles are always looking for a place to hide, so they usually end up in storm drains and underground drainage lines. Neha Patel, an animal activist who rescues reptiles, says, “The crocodiles travel several kilometres unnoticed through these drains. Several areas of Vadodara can spot crocodiles as now they are inside drainage lines.”

Also Read Man-eating crocodiles devour at least SIX river-goers Villagers in Tanzania have been preyed upon while collecting water from a...