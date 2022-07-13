Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Korean woman makes pakoday for her Indian husband

Korean woman makes pakoday for her Indian husband

Articles
Advertisement
Korean woman makes pakoday for her Indian husband

Korean woman makes pakoday for her Indian husband

Advertisement
  • A Korean woman making onion and potato pakoda for her Indian husband and son is shown in a social media video that has gone viral.
  • She can be seen making the batter for the onion fritters and placing tiny Bengal gram flour balls into the pan.
  • On Instagram, the video with Kim had received 1 million views.
Advertisement

A Korean woman making onion and potato pakoda for her Indian husband and son is shown in a social media video that has gone viral. She can be seen making the batter for the onion fritters and placing tiny Bengal gram flour balls into the pan.

She posted a detailed recipe video on YouTube. On Instagram, the video with Kim had received 1 million views.

Given that Kim is Korean and her husband is Indian, it only makes sense that the magic takes place in the kitchen. For her Indian husband and son, Kim baked pakodas, which look scrumptious.

Also Read

Hyundai Motor says it will buildits most memorable South Korean EV plant
Hyundai Motor says it will buildits most memorable South Korean EV plant

Production is due to begin by 2025. Hyundai Motor last opened an...

Kim is demonstrated preparing pakoda from scratch with all the materials in the complex YouTube video. Prem, her husband, assisted her in making the fritters and also made the chai to go with it.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Indian💕Korean (@premkimforever)

Watch full video here.

Advertisement

The Korean woman’s creation of such amazing pakoda from scratch was adored by the internet. In the comments section, many left such kind remarks.

Also Read

BTS absence led the South Korean Parliament to alter Military Law
BTS absence led the South Korean Parliament to alter Military Law

The South Korean Parliament is debating a new amendment that would allow...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story