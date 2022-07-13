A Korean woman making onion and potato pakoda for her Indian husband and son is shown in a social media video that has gone viral.

She can be seen making the batter for the onion fritters and placing tiny Bengal gram flour balls into the pan.

On Instagram, the video with Kim had received 1 million views.

A Korean woman making onion and potato pakoda for her Indian husband and son is shown in a social media video that has gone viral. She can be seen making the batter for the onion fritters and placing tiny Bengal gram flour balls into the pan.

She posted a detailed recipe video on YouTube. On Instagram, the video with Kim had received 1 million views.

Given that Kim is Korean and her husband is Indian, it only makes sense that the magic takes place in the kitchen. For her Indian husband and son, Kim baked pakodas, which look scrumptious.

Kim is demonstrated preparing pakoda from scratch with all the materials in the complex YouTube video. Prem, her husband, assisted her in making the fritters and also made the chai to go with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian💕Korean (@premkimforever)

Watch full video here.

The Korean woman’s creation of such amazing pakoda from scratch was adored by the internet. In the comments section, many left such kind remarks.

