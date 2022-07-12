More intense downpours are expected in Balochistan and Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has encouraged the relevant authorities to take preventative action.

It is after this week’s torrential rainfall across Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

Strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal will continue to penetrate the upper and central sections of the country

Advertisement

Following this week’s torrential rainfall across Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has encouraged the relevant authorities to take preventative action.

Strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal will continue to penetrate the upper and central sections of the country, and another powerful monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is set to approach Sindh on July 14 as a result (Thursday).

In Sindh, rain-related accidents between June 20 and July 10 claimed at least 26 lives, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). In the same time frame, 11 injuries have also occurred in addition to the 26 deaths. Karachi saw the greatest number of fatalities.

More frequent and sporadic heavy to extremely heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are anticipated in Karachi and Hyderabad under the impact of this weather system. The following locations would be covered from July 14 to July 17: Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan.

Also Read PM directs civic bodies to make arrangements ahead of monsoon spell Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday mandated the federal and provincial civic...

Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Fa

Advertisement

The met office warned that urban flooding could result from torrential rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from July 14 to July 17, as well as in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisal

Flash flooding is also anticipated from July 14 to July 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, and Sibbi, as well as on July 13 and July 14 in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, and Kashmir.

Also Read Monsoon update: Karachi rains claimed 14 lives Karachi city has witnessed 14 deaths due to electrocution amid recent monsoon...