Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Onlookers applaud, as an old guy in Russian-occupied Kherson plays the Ukrainian national anthem

Onlookers applaud, as an old guy in Russian-occupied Kherson plays the Ukrainian national anthem

Articles
Advertisement
Onlookers applaud, as an old guy in Russian-occupied Kherson plays the Ukrainian national anthem

Onlookers applaud as an old guy in Russian-occupied Kherson plays the Ukrainian national anthem

Advertisement
  • Ukrainian civilians continue to display their patriotism months after Russia invaded their nation.
  • They have planned a variety of inventive ways.
  • An old guy is seen playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly manoeuvres about on his mobility scooter in a busy market.
Advertisement

Ukrainian civilians continue to display their patriotism months after Russia invaded their nation in a variety of inventive ways, both large and little.

An old guy is seen playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly manoeuvres about on his mobility scooter in a busy market in a new viral video that was allegedly recorded in Kherson, the city that is now under Russian occupation.

Also Read

Little girl who sings Let It Go in bomb shelter performs Ukraine’s national anthem
Little girl who sings Let It Go in bomb shelter performs Ukraine’s national anthem

Do you remember Amelia, the small Ukrainian girl whose singing video went...

In the video, some individuals can be seen singing enthusiastically with the elderly man while others give him wary looks. The small audience celebrates and moves forward to embrace the elderly man as the national song comes to an end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, posted the undated video to Twitter along with the following statement: “In the occupied #Kherson, a man chooses to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving past the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Observe how people respond. Stand with Ukraine and arm it right away.

Also Read

Ukrainian woman tearfully sings the national anthem while cleaning the glass of her bombed home
Ukrainian woman tearfully sings the national anthem while cleaning the glass of her bombed home

In this video, a Ukrainian woman can be seen crying while singing...

The tweet quickly gained 120,000 views and became popular. A Twitter user who left a comment on the video said, “This made me cry… I can assume that many are hesitant to react, not knowing who’s watching. But congratulations to him and those that helped. You’ll triumph! ”

Someone else commented, “Profound respect. And may he get a free Kherson on his next birthday. People like him are the ones who will bring it about.

One of the first Ukrainian cities to be entirely occupied by Russia this year was Kherson, which is situated in southern Ukraine.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story