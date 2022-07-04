Onlookers applaud as an old guy in Russian-occupied Kherson plays the Ukrainian national anthem

Ukrainian civilians continue to display their patriotism months after Russia invaded their nation.

They have planned a variety of inventive ways.

An old guy is seen playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly manoeuvres about on his mobility scooter in a busy market.

Ukrainian civilians continue to display their patriotism months after Russia invaded their nation in a variety of inventive ways, both large and little.

An old guy is seen playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly manoeuvres about on his mobility scooter in a busy market in a new viral video that was allegedly recorded in Kherson, the city that is now under Russian occupation.

In the video, some individuals can be seen singing enthusiastically with the elderly man while others give him wary looks. The small audience celebrates and moves forward to embrace the elderly man as the national song comes to an end.

In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react.#StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/1x9LIlktgc Advertisement — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) July 3, 2022

This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded.

You will win! — Cheryl Lee 💪 🇺🇦 (@sitnround) July 3, 2022

Courage of Ukrainians. Slava Ukraini! — Joan Cramer (@JoanCramer18) July 3, 2022

The ending, with everyone bravely joining along more & more 🥹

Advertisement #StandWithUkraine #LongLiveUkraine — Ashley 🤍 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥 🇺🇦 (@SumItUpSmashley) July 3, 2022

imagine doing this in the occupied city where showing pro-Ukrainian sign can make you troubles. hero! my mom, for instance, has to delete every chat in messengers and history in her browser after she reads the news whenever she goes outside the house. https://t.co/XeJ6rGPkFL — diane young 🇺🇦 (@HelloiamDiana) July 4, 2022

Olexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, posted the undated video to Twitter along with the following statement: “In the occupied #Kherson, a man chooses to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving past the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Observe how people respond. Stand with Ukraine and arm it right away.

The tweet quickly gained 120,000 views and became popular. A Twitter user who left a comment on the video said, “This made me cry… I can assume that many are hesitant to react, not knowing who’s watching. But congratulations to him and those that helped. You’ll triumph! ”

Someone else commented, “Profound respect. And may he get a free Kherson on his next birthday. People like him are the ones who will bring it about.

One of the first Ukrainian cities to be entirely occupied by Russia this year was Kherson, which is situated in southern Ukraine.

