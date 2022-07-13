This Google post is so relatable

We frequently use Google, the most well-known search engine, to determine the proper pronunciation or meaning of words.

Our grammar expertise just takes a brief vacation, leaving our minds completely vacant

Google has now posed an intriguing question to internet users that you will likely find to be highly relatable.

Google posted a word-related query on Twitter. What word do you frequently use but still have to look up to ensure proper spelling? Observe the tweet.

What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you’re spelling it right? Advertisement — Google (@Google) July 11, 2022

Nearly 3,000 people have liked and commented on the post. If you’re worried that you’re the only one who struggles with whether to spell believe or attain correctly, the comments section will reassure you that you’re not.

Internet users went to the comments section to discuss how even the most straightforward spellings may occasionally be confused.

Some words with ie or ei contained within Advertisement — 🏳️‍🌈🔭🛰🪐🤓 miss rey’s 🏏 on pelennor fields🏳 (@miss_reys_mind) July 11, 2022

‘recieve’ , ‘continously’ and i dont remember the other ones 🤔 — Jason (@naan_dha_Jason) July 12, 2022

neccessary….. oops I’m confused again Advertisement — Shreya Hegde (@fortune_favourz) July 12, 2022

How many consonants in one word?

English: YES!!

= rhythm 😅 pic.twitter.com/7phBlfyDBc Advertisement — AnishaCartoons (@AnishaCartoons) July 12, 2022

Difference between quite, quit and quiet 😂😹😹 — Godfrey Mutwiri (@TwixeGodie254) July 12, 2022

