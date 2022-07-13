This Google post is so relatable

Google freezes hiring as Chief warns of weakening economy
We frequently use Google, the most well-known search engine, to determine the proper pronunciation or meaning of words. Our grammar expertise just takes a brief vacation, leaving our minds completely vacant, whether we are writing an important letter or a proposal that could determine our fate.
Google has now posed an intriguing question to internet users that you will likely find to be highly relatable.
Google posted a word-related query on Twitter. What word do you frequently use but still have to look up to ensure proper spelling? Observe the tweet.
What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right?
— Google (@Google) July 11, 2022
Nearly 3,000 people have liked and commented on the post. If you’re worried that you’re the only one who struggles with whether to spell believe or attain correctly, the comments section will reassure you that you’re not.
Internet users went to the comments section to discuss how even the most straightforward spellings may occasionally be confused.
Some words with ie or ei contained within
— 🏳️🌈🔭🛰🪐🤓 miss rey’s 🏏 on pelennor fields🏳 (@miss_reys_mind) July 11, 2022
‘recieve’ , ‘continously’ and i dont remember the other ones 🤔
— Jason (@naan_dha_Jason) July 12, 2022
neccessary….. oops I'm confused again
— Shreya Hegde (@fortune_favourz) July 12, 2022
How many consonants in one word?
English: YES!!
= rhythm 😅 pic.twitter.com/7phBlfyDBc
— AnishaCartoons (@AnishaCartoons) July 12, 2022
Difference between quite, quit and quiet 😂😹😹
— Godfrey Mutwiri (@TwixeGodie254) July 12, 2022
