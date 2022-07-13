Advertisement
This Google post is so relatable

This Google post is so relatable

  • We frequently use Google, the most well-known search engine, to determine the proper pronunciation or meaning of words.
  • Our grammar expertise just takes a brief vacation, leaving our minds completely vacant
  • Google has now posed an intriguing question to internet users that you will likely find to be highly relatable.
We frequently use Google, the most well-known search engine, to determine the proper pronunciation or meaning of words. Our grammar expertise just takes a brief vacation, leaving our minds completely vacant, whether we are writing an important letter or a proposal that could determine our fate.

Google has now posed an intriguing question to internet users that you will likely find to be highly relatable.

Google posted a word-related query on Twitter. What word do you frequently use but still have to look up to ensure proper spelling? Observe the tweet.

Nearly 3,000 people have liked and commented on the post. If you’re worried that you’re the only one who struggles with whether to spell believe or attain correctly, the comments section will reassure you that you’re not.

Internet users went to the comments section to discuss how even the most straightforward spellings may occasionally be confused.

