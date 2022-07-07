Viral: A kid ran in baby race as crowd cheers for her

Toddler’s parents brought her from India to live with them in the US.

She ran in a race for babies at a baseball stadium in Savannah, Georgia.

Her happy reaction as she crosses the finish line is so cute to see.

A toddler ran in a baby race as people cheered. This will make your day better. The girl’s parents live in the US, but they brought her from India. After finishing a race for babies at the stadium, her face shows how happy she is.

The video was put up on June 15 by hillearyphotography. Over 2 million have seen it. Meredith Hilleary is a photographer for weddings in the Georgia city of Savannah. A girl from India was taken in. The boy liked to play games by Savannah Bananas.

“My little girl was recently adopted from a tiny village in India. She has had to learn a new language, adapt to a new family and a new culture. One of her favourite things to do this summer has been to attend Savannah Bananas baseball games. She was chosen for the baby race and we weren’t sure how she would do, considering she just learned how to walk, along with the loud noises and thousands of fans,” Texts are put into the video to explain it. A lot of people can be seen cheering for the little girl as she runs toward the finish line. She raises her hands as she crosses the finish line, which is so cute to see.

Reads the caption of the video, “I tear up every single time I watch this!! Thank you to all those who always cheer her on!”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Hilleary Photography (@hillearyphotography)

Since it was posted, the video has gotten more than 2.25 million likes and a lot of comments from people on the Internet.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “You guys have gifted her a life,” along with a heart emoji.”This is the cutest video I’ve seen today. She’s adorbs!” wrote someone else. “Her little run and her arm raised in victory!” said a third person.

