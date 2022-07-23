Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii
Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii

Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii

Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii

Advertisement
  • A man’s left hand was cut off by a sword at a 7-Eleven in Hawaii.
  • The store called 911 for help just after midnight on Friday.
  • Police arrested a 46-year-old man they believe to be the attacker.
Advertisement

A man’s left hand was cut off with a real sword at a 7-Eleven in Waikiki, Hawaii. Police were looking into what happened. Shayne Enright, a spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said that the store called for help just after midnight on Friday.

Enright told The Associated Press that they found the man at the entrance to the parking lot. He had “multiple cuts, puncture wounds, and his hand was cut off.” “Left hand.”

The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital in very bad shape.

When someone called the store on Kalakaua Avenue, the person who answered the phone said that no one who was working at the time was still there. When a call was made to the corporate office of 7-Eleven in Hawaii, they didn’t answer right away.

A Swiss tourist named Michael Suissa told Hawaii News Now that he saw the attack.

As Suissa said, “The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor.”

Advertisement

Suissa says that the man with the sword is a worker at the store he has talked to in recent days.

The TV station said police couldn’t say for sure that the 46-year-old man they arrested works at 7-Eleven.

The station said that Honolulu police are looking into a case of attempted murder.

Also Read

Watch Video: Swordfish attacks & almost kills the Deep Sea Diver
Watch Video: Swordfish attacks & almost kills the Deep Sea Diver

The footage shows a swordfish attacking a deep water diver off the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story