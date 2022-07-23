Viral: A man’s hand cut with real sword at 7-Eleven Store, Hawaii

A man’s left hand was cut off by a sword at a 7-Eleven in Hawaii.

The store called 911 for help just after midnight on Friday.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man they believe to be the attacker.

Enright told The Associated Press that they found the man at the entrance to the parking lot. He had “multiple cuts, puncture wounds, and his hand was cut off.” “Left hand.”

The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital in very bad shape.

When someone called the store on Kalakaua Avenue, the person who answered the phone said that no one who was working at the time was still there. When a call was made to the corporate office of 7-Eleven in Hawaii, they didn’t answer right away.

A Swiss tourist named Michael Suissa told Hawaii News Now that he saw the attack.

As Suissa said, “The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor.”

Suissa says that the man with the sword is a worker at the store he has talked to in recent days.

The TV station said police couldn’t say for sure that the 46-year-old man they arrested works at 7-Eleven.

The station said that Honolulu police are looking into a case of attempted murder.

