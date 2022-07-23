Watch: Adorable cat hugged her new owner with paws

Advertisement
Articles
  • The video was posted on Instagram and is a joy to watch.
  • Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than 4.2 million times.
  • The clip also has a piece of text that says, When you think you’re gonna be trapped in a cage forever.
People are falling in love with a video of an adopted cat in its new forever home. The wonderful video was posted on Instagram and is a joy to watch. The video shows Otie, a beautiful cat.

Reads the caption that was posted with the photo, “The power of adopting a pet. Otie has added so much magic to my life just by being himself. Thanks for letting me share him with you!”

At the start of the video, the cat is lying in a cage. Then, scenes from the cat’s forever home are shown. And the one that makes you feel the warmest inside is the ball of fur gently stroking its pet mom’s cheek. The clip also has a piece of text that says, “When you think you’re gonna be trapped in a cage forever. But then…”

Check out this video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Henry (@henrysthoughts)

The video has been passed around for three days. Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than 4.2 million times, and that number is growing quickly. A lot of people have also liked the post. People posted all kinds of comments about the great clip.

As one user wrote, “What a sweet boy!” while another expressed, “I’m not crying you’re crying!” a third one stated, “He’s such a sweet, sweet boy,” and the fourth one wrote, “What a beautiful and powerful message! Adoption is truly a meaningful win-win situation for the kitty & the person!!”

Netizens laugh over cute pet dogs let baby cover them in stickers
Netizens laugh over cute pet dogs let baby cover them in stickers

Labradors and retrievers are great with kids because they always have time...

