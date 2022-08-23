Bindi Irwin sees grandpa Steve’s billboard at Australia Zoo

Grace Irwin Powell is the daughter of Bindi Irwin.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who is the daughter of Bindi Irwin, is in a video that has gone viral on social media for a very cute reason. Grace and her mother went to the Australia Zoo, which is owned and run by the Irwin family, and something very cute happened there. The little girl was able to figure out that Steve Irwin was her grandfather by looking at a poster there. Bindi put up the video on her Instagram account.

“Is he this way? Grandpa Crocodile. And he’s wearing his hard hat!” Bindi said from behind the camera as Grace, the little girl, pointed to a picture of Steve in a hard hat on a poster.

“You love Grandpa Crocodile. Yeah, love, love! Good girl. She also said, “Love for Grandpa Crocodile.”

“We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love” Bindi wrote when she shared the video.

People use words like “cute,” “sweet,” and “adorable” a lot in the comments.

Check out some of the comments:

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin died tragically at the age of 44 in September 2006 after a stingray barb stuck him in the chest while he was making a wildlife documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi Irwin is a television host, conservationist, zookeeper, and actress from Australia. She is the older of the two children of Steve Irwin, the late naturalist and media personality, and Terri Irwin, who is the current owner of Australia Zoo.

