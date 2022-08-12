Bobby Kataria seen smoking on SpiceJet flight, FIR filed

A man was caught on camera lighting up a cigarette inside a SpiceJet plane.

The video was filmed on January 23, 2022, while the influencer was on a flight from Dubai to New Delhi.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he is looking into the situation.

Advertisement

We all know that it is almost always against the rules to smoke on a plane because it can be dangerous. But a man was caught on camera lighting up a cigarette inside a SpiceJet plane, which is against all rules and safety norms. In the video, a man named Bobby Kataria, who lives in Gurugram and is a fitness influencer on social media, is seen lying down on an aeroplane seat and lighting a cigarette. Even though the event happened a long time ago, the video has just come to light.

The video was filmed on January 23, 2022, while the influencer was on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to New Delhi.

As the media said that Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the video that is now going viral was from a long time ago and that Bobby was punished at that time.

Click here to see the video:

On August 11, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he is looking into the situation. “Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour,” Scindia said in a tweet.

Balvinder Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23/01/22. Video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to ANI on viral video of a man smoking in flight — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Advertisement

India’s air safety rules say that people are not allowed to smoke on domestic flights. People on social media are angry about the video, which has made them question the level of security. One person said, “This is dangerous he can light the plane with fire he should be arrested immediately.” Another person said, “Immediate arrest this criminal under strict non bailable sections. He attemp to kill many Co – Passengers. @flyspicejet what was your useless duty staff was doing?”

Also Read Watch Video: Little boy shows acrobatic stunts Anand Mahindra is the chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoons....