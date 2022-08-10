Advertisement
Watch Video: Little boy shows acrobatic stunts

  • Anand Mahindra is the chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoons.
  • He posted a video of a little boy doing acrobatic stunts that blew people away.
  • Many people on Twitter liked the video and said the boy was good.
Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra is the chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoons. His Twitter feed is a treasure trove of funny, interesting, and thought-provoking tweets. This time, he posted a video of a little boy doing acrobatic stunts that blew people away. He did this to show off India’s natural talents. In the video, a boy in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, does acrobatics very well on a road.

People are amazed as the kid does front, back, and 360-degree flips with ease.

Anand Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli).”

Click here to see the video:

Many people on Twitter liked the video and said the boy was good. Others urged Mahindra to give the boy money and help him improve his skills so that he, too, can one day shine at the Commonwealth Games.

