Canadian singer gets wows for her Punjabi language skills

A woman from Canada has been showered with praise and admiration on the internet for her attempts to improve her Punjabi language skills.

Sarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter, has published a video in which she attempts to communicate in the language. She wrote “I tried my best” as the caption for the post.

Wickett, who lives in Toronto, posted a little movie online in the Punjabi language in which she referred to her lover as being from Delhi in India.

Look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)

Since it was first shared online, the video has racked up more than 3,500 ‘likes,’ and it’s been viewed by more than 100,000 people. Users of social media voiced their astonishment at the speed with which Wickett was picking up the language.

One of your users remarked, “This is so impressive you’re killing it.”

Someone else jumped in and said, “You are amazing at learning a new language.”

Someone another observed, “She spoke better Punjabi than Bollywood movies.”

The singer-songwriter has published videos of herself speaking Punjabi before; this is not the first time she has done it. In a different video, she revealed both the Punjabi translation of her name as well as the fact that she enjoys singing.

