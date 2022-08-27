Gorilla admires girl drawing his picture in viral video

A gorilla appreciates a girl’s doodle of him.

Petswillneverdie posted the video on Instagram with the description “They just want to be loved”.

The gorilla appears melancholy because he sits in his enclosure all day and gets loved from behind a wall.

A gorilla is seen in a viral video appreciating a girl’s doodle of him. Monkeys are among the world’s smartest creatures. We don’t know if monkeys can sketch, but this chimpanzee does.

While the video is adorable, the gorilla is locked behind a glass wall of his zoo habitat. Petswillneverdie posted the video on Instagram with the description “They just want to be loved.” Over 5.4 million views and 721k likes. In the clip, a monkey sits with his chin on his folded arms at a window where a girl holds a notepad and pen.

Girl draws gorilla on notebook. She sketches his smile, ears, and hair. The chimpanzee is amazed. The girl knocks and the gorilla looks at her and smiles. The chimpanzee merely watches her design a tree and a house.

Watch the video here:

The girl’s painting tells the gorilla that he will be happy outside with the trees. The chimpanzee appears melancholy because he sits in his enclosure all day and gets loved from behind a wall.

As one person said, “Poor baby deserves to be home in the wild or a sanctuary that is as close to that as possible,” while another stated, “Yeah this is really sad?? sweet beings trapped behind walls of glass for humans pure amusement,” a third user said, “I couldn’t bear 3 months of lockdown with everything at my hands. I can’t even imagine being caged for the rest of my life.”

