  • Rare black tiger spotted in Odisha’s Simlipal National Park
  • A beautiful black tiger was spotted in Odisha’s Simlipal National Park.
  • Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, shared a video of the animal.
  • The video has more than 83,000 views and a lot of comments.
Nature’s wonders are fascinating because each animal on Earth is different. A beautiful black tiger like this one was seen in a national park in Odisha. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the animal that shows it clearly and is a sight to see.

The IFS officer Susanta Nanda was the one who first gave the clip. The video was shot in Odisha’s Simlipal National Park. It shows a beautiful tiger with a black coat and orange stripes. “The black tigers of India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal? They are due to genetic mutation & highly rare,” Kaswan wrote in the caption.

Take a look!

Kaswan continued by telling us more about these beautiful species. “The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time, more were documented. They are due to rare genetic mutation and found in a small population,” he said. Kaswan also sent him a link to an interesting article about how tigers can be different colours.

The video has more than 83,000 views and a lot of comments. People were shocked by how beautiful the animal was and wanted to know more about it. People talked about black tigers in many articles and works of art.

Check out the netizen’s reactions below!

Wikipedia says that pseudo-melanism is the cause of so-called black tigers. Tigers with pseudo-melanistic stripes have thick stripes that are so close together that you can barely see the tawny background between the stripes.

