Texas Duke football player opera singing is viral video

An opera performance was given by a football player from Duke University.

A video of Chance Lytle singing for his teammates has gone viral.

Duke Football posted the video on Twitter.

Social media is proof of the world’s talent. There are many videos of people revealing their capabilities. Here’s another viral hit. A small video of a football player opera performance has gone popular online.

The now-viral video was released on Twitter by Duke Football. The video featured Chance Lytle, a football player from Duke University in North Carolina who was born in Texas.

The football player stood on a table and captivated his mates with an opera performance.

People in his vicinity listened to him sing with astonishment and filmed his performance.

One individual was so shocked by Chance’s hidden gift that he even covered his lips.

The clip concluded with Chance’s teammates and friends shouting enthusiastically for him.

The caption of the post reads, “The voice of an angel.”

Watch the video here:

The voice of an angel 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XKiVWqJhca — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) August 8, 2022

After being posted online, the video received over one million views. Netizens were likewise pleasantly astonished and incredibly pleased by Lytle’s operatic performance.

A user remarked, “His voice is like a combination between Fergie and Jesus.”

Another person said, “Have you ever heard something so so pure?”

