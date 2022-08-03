Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack

Infant Mudasumbwa tries to sneak his older brother Urungano’s snack while he’s sleeping.

If you grew up with siblings, you know what kinds of tricks you might have had to use to get some extra snacks or treats. And trust us when we say that a baby gorilla isn’t much different if you try to steal its older sibling’s snack while it’s sleeping.

This video has been shared on The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund’s Instagram page, which has over 3.97 lakh dedicated followers. There’s a good chance that watching this video will make you realise that there aren’t that many differences between how people and gorillas act.

This video of gorillas was posted on a social media platform with a caption that explains what the gorillas are doing. This helps viewers understand what is going on in the video. “Infant Mudasumbwa is trying to sneak his older brother Urungano’s snack while he’s snoozing. Both boys are Rugira’s infants from Musilikale’s group,” The caption has an emoji of a sleeping person next to it.

One person writes on Instagram, “They are more like us than I thought! Guess big bro didn’t get the ‘sharing is caring’ memo!” while another user adds, “Let’s play a little bit and it’s time to eat again, so cute!” A third response shares, “Ahhhh hahaha this is so funny.”

