Viral Video: Elephants save baby from drowning pool

Children need to be protected, and animals are very protective of their young.

A video is going viral that shows elephants trying to save their baby elephant from drowning in a pool.

A Twitter user named Gabriele Corno posted the video on Saturday. In the beginning, a mother elephant and her baby drink water from a pool. The baby elephant jumps into the water all of a sudden.

Watch the video here:

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/zLbtm84EDV — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 13, 2022

From what the post says, the video was taken at Seoul Park.

There comes another elephant to help the mother and her baby. The two adult elephants work together to save the baby elephant, which is trying to keep its trunk above the water.

Behind the fence, you can see a third elephant running and crying as it tries to get to the other two elephants and help them save the young elephant.

You can see them go into the water and move the calf toward the shallow area. They quickly thought of a way to save the baby elephant’s life. The video shows that elephants can be very nice.

Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 6.7 million times and liked by more than 34,000 people.

“These things feel deeply,” one user wrote, while another said, “And how smart! Bravo, Babars!“

A third person said, “This is how children need to be protected! Animals are far superior to humans. They see the threat and they take action. Whereas people would stop to take some video and pics.”

