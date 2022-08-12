Advertisement
Viral Video: Little boy carries his siblings through puddle

  • On August 11, the whole country celebrated Raksha Bandhan.
  • IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of her brother carrying his siblings across a puddle.
  • He was actually the older brother of a boy and a girl.
Siblings have the purest and most innocent relationship. Even if you fight with them or love to hate them, they will always have your back. On August 11, the whole country celebrated Raksha Bandhan, and some people are still doing so today. And we have a video that will show you what the event was really about. IFS officer Susanta Nanda showed a video of a little boy carrying his siblings across a puddle. It’s clear that it’s been shared a lot online, and it’s just too cute to miss.

Susanta Nanda posted the now-famous video on Twitter. In the short video, you can see a little boy carrying his younger siblings over a puddle. He was actually the older brother of a boy and a girl. He picked them up and put them on his back one by one so they wouldn’t get stuck in the puddle. How cute is that?

Susanta Nanda wrote when she shared the video, “Hearty greetings to all on Raksha Bandhan, the holy festival of love and faith between a brother and sister.”

Check out the popular video here:

After the video was posted online, it got more than 26,000 views. Netizens loved the touching video and told the siblings how much they loved them in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

