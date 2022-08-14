Viral Video: Parrot with mohawk ramp walking with swag

A video of a parrot walking along a railing has gone viral.

The video was posted by the user “eddiesflightclub” on Instagram.

The TikTok song “Hit It Hit It Get Get Get It” went perfectly with the parrot’s walk.

Even supermodels can’t keep up with this parrot and mohawk as they does the coolest ramp walk you’ve ever seen. Echo is a white cockatoo who is the parrot. He has a cute mohawk on his head. A video posted by the user “eddiesflightclub” on Instagram reels of a cute parrot walking along a railing toward the camera is going crazy viral.

The parrot almost looks like it’s dancing. The video is even better because there are trees and a sunset in the background. The cockatoo hops and chirps as he walks down the railing. He looks happy. Over the video, the TikTok song “Hit It Hit It Get Get It” was playing, and it went perfectly with the parrot’s walk and facial expressions. Over 29.4 million people have watched the reel, and 1.4 million people have liked it.

People on the Internet loved the video and said that the song went well with the way the parrot walked.“The perfectness is astounding,” said one user. Another user wrote, “The rrrrr at the end,” “Hahahaha….love this!!! Just makes me smile….,” said a third person.

Check out the video below:

The White Cockatoo lives on the Northern and Central Moluccas islands in Indonesia (aka Maluku Islands). White cockatoos make good pets because they are friendly and like to get close to people. They like to get close to their owners and cuddle. They are very smart, so they are often used in animal shows and magic shows. They can talk like people, but they aren’t the best talkers among parrots.

