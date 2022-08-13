Watch: Alligator bites man’s arm swimming in lake

Video shows an alligator attacking a man swimming in a lake in Brazil.

The man swims as fast as he can toward land, but the alligator bites his arm.

The Sun posted the video on YouTube in 2021, and more than 52 million people watched it.

A video going viral on social media shows a scary moment when an alligator attacks a man swimming in a lake. The Sun posted the video on YouTube in 2021, and more than 52 million people watched it. Now, the video that made everyone’s hearts stop has come back up on the internet.

In the video, a man is swimming in a lake in Brazil when out of nowhere, an alligator appears and starts chasing him furiously. The man swims as fast as he can toward land, but the alligator bites his arm. While the person moves very slowly, the alligator moves quickly through the water to attack him.

The alligator bites down on the man in the water, and they both go under for a second, making big splashes on the surface. After that, they both come out, and you can see the swimmer better. The man somehow got away and made it to the bank, but his arm looked like it hurt. The man could then be seen looking at the bleeding wound on his arm.

Check out the video below:

Earlier, the Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park in Kenansville, Florida, said that an Albino alligator was born in a nest with eight other eggs on Saturday, in a post on their Facebook page.

The baby’s parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, are both albinos. This means that their bodies have no colour at all.

The park says that it is the only place where albino alligators can be raised successfully. The park said that the albino parents were able to hatch another albino baby on Saturday. This is the third year in a row that they have been able to do this.

At an alligator park in Florida, an albino alligator hatched for the third year in a row, and the park told people about it.

