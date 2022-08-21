Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: Lioness brutally attacked by crocodile

Articles
Watch: Lioness brutally attacked by crocodile
  • A crocodile attacked a lioness who was taking a break and drinking water by the river.
  • Most animals are afraid of lionesses because they are so fierce.
  • Netizens said the lioness was lucky to have lived through the brutal attack.
The lion is the king of the jungle, but even the king isn’t completely safe in a jungle where other predators live. Most animals are afraid of lionesses because they are so fierce. They hunt for their prides and most animals are afraid of them. A crocodile attacked a lioness who was taking a break and drinking water by the river.

The Instagram page “feline.unity” posted the video, and 180k people have watched it. It was first posted by a website called “Discovery Wild Animal.” In the video, you can see a lioness go into the river and start swimming to get water. But the big cat wasn’t careful about crocodiles in the water, which could attack it.

When the crocodile saw its chance, it grabbed the lioness by the neck and attacked her. The crocodile and lioness went under the water, but the lioness was quick and swam out of the water quickly. Netizens were shocked by this turn of events. They said the lioness was lucky to have lived through the brutal attack.

Check out the video below:

A post shared by 🐾 IFELINES ~ (@feline.unity)

