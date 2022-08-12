Why scary high tide attracts tourists

Scary high tide like the one in this video happen in Saint-Malo, a port city in France.

Tourists from all over Europe come to see this beautiful and scary event.

The video below has gotten over 30 million views and 1.12 million likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

People might want a house with a view of the ocean, but would you live in a place where the water comes up to the top of the building at high tide? Sounds scary, doesn’t it? But it’s an amazing show that people from all over the world come to Saint-Malo, a port city in France, to see.

Saint-Malo is a mediaeval walled city in France. It is in the region of Brittany, on the coast of the English Channel (Canal da Mancha). It is known for stories about pirates and corsairs, as well as for its beautiful beaches and charming inner city.

Scary high tide like the one in this video happens in the beautiful city of Saint-Malo. Tourists from all over Europe, it’s hard to believe, come to see this beautiful and scary event.

The video below has gotten over 30 million views and 1.12 million likes on Instagram. Some users said that the song Miracle of Sound makes the video even scarier than it already is. “This video is addictive and this song in Vive Pirates is amazing,” said one user. “I live by the beach, walking distance. But don’t live there! Got to love the music,” wrote someone else.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viajo Mundo🌍✈️🎥🇧🇷 (@viajo.mundo)

Saint Malo is known as the “city of corsairs,” a name they still use today. Huge granite walls surround the historic centre, which was once a stronghold for corsairs, pirates who were “legalised” by the king and stole from and paid tribute to any ship that passed through the English Channel. Yes, the King of France gave them permission to attack foreign ships that went through there.

Also Read Viral pic: Rajasthan woman ties rakhi on sick leopard A picture of a woman tying a rakhi to a leopard has...