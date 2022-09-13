Advertisement
Edition: English
Dog that responds to every situation with “eye roll” has gone viral

Articles
  • The video has had over 22,000 views.
  • People have posted a variety of remarks.
  • The video is available on Instagram.
Animal lovers like documenting their pets’ various activities. When the videos are posted online, netizens are likewise entertained. Similar to this Instagram video of a dog named Leo that responds to every circumstance with a “eye roll.” The video may make you smile.

The video is available on the dog’s Instagram feed. He is described as “The dog with an attitude” in the page’s bio, and the video amply supports that claim. The video is uploaded with the straightforward phrase “THE EYEROLLS.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Leo The Dog (@thedognamed.leo)

The video has had over 22,000 views since it was shared a day ago, and the figure is only growing. Additionally, the humorous sharing has received close to 3,300 likes and is still growing. People have posted a variety of remarks in response to the video.

Many Instagram users used laughing out loud emojis to express their feelings, writing things like “Love you Leo,” “So lovely,” “So charming,” and “Heckin nailed it.”

