  • Elephant Damages Car to Scratch Itchy Back, Splits Netizens
  • The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden,’ which posts animal footage on a regular basis.
  • It has received over 2.4 million views and 48k likes.
  • In the video, the elephant first tries to mount the car’s left front wheel.
We’ve all experienced having an unbearable itch in our back and how it feels when you eventually scratch it. But the situation is more complicated for animals, who can’t scratch their backs or scratch themselves. Clearly, the elephant will seek a tree or some other large thing to scratch himself with.

Unfortunately for this motorist, the animal chose his automobile to scratch his back, severely destroying it. In the footage, the animal first tries to mount the car’s left front wheel. Later, it travels to the front and sits on the car’s hood, scratching the rear. However, the animal still couldn’t scratch his back, so he nearly stands on the car, breaking the bumper, which comes off as the driver eventually tries to reverse the car.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden,’ which posts hilarious animal footage on a regular basis. It has received over 2.4 million views and 48k likes. Netizens found the video amusing and flooded the comments with amusing comments. “I’m picturing explaining this to the insurance company,” one person joked. “How could anyone not believe that an elephant scratched its butt on their car?” said another user. “Lol,” a third user remarked, “the elephant is using the automobile as toilet paper.”

Check out the viral video below:

Mother elephant prevents her calf from approaching safari tourists
Mother elephant prevents her calf from approaching safari tourists

Video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter...

