Lip sync videos are also very popular on Instagram, just like dance challenges. Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer, became famous overnight after he lip-synced to Bollywood songs and got actors to react.

Now, a married couple from Pakistan is going viral after they lip-synced to the romantic Hindi song “Baarish Mein Tum.” Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who sang the song, posted the video on Instagram. In the video, the man is making rotis while sitting next to a choolah with his three children.

When his wife wakes up, she sees that he is helping cook and take care of the kids, so she gives him a cute hug. Then, with big smiles on their faces, they both mouth the words to the song.

The video has been watched more than 5.5 million times and liked by 471k people. Neha Kakkar liked the video and shared it with the following caption, “God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids. Glad they chose our #BaarishMeinTum to capture their special moment!”

“This is everything,” the singer Vishal Dadlani said in response to her post.

Tony Kakkar, who is also a singer, said of the video, “True love.. and truly a great love song.”

