SpiceJet Air Hostess win hearts with alcoholic, killer expressions 

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who became famous for her dance videos, has returned with a new video that is becoming viral online. SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi may be seen dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Alcoholic in a recent Instagram post. Uma dressed for the performance with a black blouse, green skirt, and white sneakers.

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Lisa Haydon starred in the song, which was included in the 2014 film The Shaukeens. Uma can be seen dancing to the upbeat music in the video while making great facial expressions. A few hours ago, she posted the video on her social media accounts with the message “love and fire.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video of Uma received a lot of positive feedback from online users. The video was shared a short while ago and already has more than 8000 likes.

As one person stated, “osm lovely lovely beautiful.” while another wrote, “So wonderful,” one more commented, “Keep Rocking,u r amazing.” Others praised her movements, lip-syncing abilities, and facial expressions by using the love, fire, and heart emojis in the comments area.

