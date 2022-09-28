Watch: Women performing Garba dance in New York during Navratri has gone viral

Navratri is a nine-day holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Navratri, a nine-day holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil, began on September 26 and will continue through October 5. It takes place every year in the month of Ashwin (September or October). The traditional dance Garba, which is a sign of devotion and worship, is one of the most important parts of Navratri celebrations in the country. And a video that has already gone viral on Instagram is going viral again because it is being shared again. It shows two women dancing the Garba dance in New York’s Times Square.

“Navratri is coming and Gujjus already started rocking!” says the title of this video. And it’s likely that this video will make you want to get up and dance like the women in it. A blogger named Mistry Heli put the video on her Instagram page. She has more than 60,500 loyal fans on it.

Here is a video of the dancing performance for your viewing pleasure.

Since it was posted on July 25, this video has gotten more than 3,000 likes.

Somebody on Instagram said, “This is great.” “Looking beautiful in traditional,” said someone else. A lot of other people went to the section for comments and left several more positive comments.

