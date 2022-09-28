Advertisement
  World record broken by robot runs 100m in 24.73 seconds
  • The robot competed in the race and completed the 100-meter race in 24.73 seconds.
  • Cassie was able to complete a race that was 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) long in slightly more than 53 minutes.
  • As per the team, she is the first bipedal robot that uses machine learning to regulate a running stride on outside terrain.
A robot made at Oregon State University ran 100 metres on two legs in less than half a minute, breaking a Guinness World Record.

The College of Engineering at Oregon State University said that the robot, which was made at the school and sold by a company that grew out of OSU, broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres by a two-legged robot.

The robot, which was given the name Cassie, competed in the race at the school’s Whyte Track and Field Center and completed the 100-meter race in 24.73 seconds.

In the year 2021, Cassie was able to complete a race that was 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) long in slightly more than 53 minutes.

According to the team that worked on Cassie’s development, she is the first bipedal robot that uses machine learning to regulate a running stride on outside terrain.

In a news release, graduate student Devin Crowley, who led the Guinness effort, stated that “We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5k and also going up and down stairs,” Crowley was quoted as saying that “we have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years.”

“Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different.”

