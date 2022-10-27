A man proposes to his girlfriend during India vs Netherlands match

A man decided to pop the question to his girlfriend between India and the Netherlands was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a video posted on the ICC’s official website, a man got down on his knees and proposed to his fiancée.

The woman in the video appears startled but finally answers yes.

Advertisement

There are countless videos online of people making various types of proposals to their partners. Some people would prefer to keep a proposal a private matter, while others might do it in the most opulent manner imaginable. And this Indian man made the decision to publicly display his affection in front of a large crowd. A man decided to pop the question to his girlfriend while the current match between India and the Netherlands being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In a video posted on the ICC’s official website, a man got down on his knees and proposed to his fiancée. The woman in the video appears startled but finally answers yes. They can hear the cheers of the audience around them.

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11 India lead the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 table toppers after beating...

Look at the guy who got down on one knee during the current India vs. Netherlands cricket match:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ICC (@icc) Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: India sets a target of 180 for Netherlands India vs Netherlands, India had set a target of 180 Rohit Sharma,...

More than 7 lakh people have watched this video since it was shared. Additionally, the video has received many comments and more than a million likes. He is the man of the match, according to one commenter on Instagram. This is so expertly panned, a different individual commented. A third individual said, “Pahle haan ye karlo. Also, nice stadium ring ceremony and congrats.” Another said, “Stadium is going to be the new spot to propose.” Emojis have been used a lot by other people to express their reactions.