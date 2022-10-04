Meet 10-year-old influencer from Kashmir, Aqsa Masrat

Aqsa Masrat is the Kashmir Valley’s youngest social media influencer.

10-year-old from Sopore, Kashmir, has over 58 thousand followers on her Facebook page.

Aqsa records movies about everyday concerns and uses social media to bring attention to neighbourhood issues.

With her social media videos, a 10-year-old girl from Sopore, Kashmir, has taken over the internet. Aqsa Masrat, the Kashmir Valley’s youngest social media influencer, has captivated hundreds of thousands of people who routinely watch her videos. The young woman posts movies not just about the natural splendour of her home state, but also on a number of societal issues.

Aqsa, a student at Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore, produced her first video at age six. Her debut video was on Chillai Kallan, the most severe forty-day winter period in Kashmir. Aqsa stated of the film, “I wanted kids my age to enjoy it and be able to connect it to a real-life event, so I decided to produce a video about Chillai Kallan… It was my first random video that saw an unexpected response from the public. I was encouraged to make more such videos.”

The young prodigy has produced fifty videos to date and has garnered tremendous support and adoration from fans throughout her journey.

As stated previously, Aqsa not only records movies about everyday concerns but also uses social media to bring attention to neighbourhood issues. She has also produced videos demonstrating the cultivation and harvesting of crops.

“I got views in lakhs on my videos like Sopore Fruit Mandi, Paddy harvesting, Kangri. In fact, I got one million plus views on one of my videos ‘Mere Mamu ki Shaadi’. People are showering praises for my videos,” Aqsa stated.

The aspiring influencer is currently in the fifth grade, and while her work is adored by many, she has encountered opposition from some around her. Recalling how her family assisted her on her path, Aqsa stated, “There are many people around me who have inspired me for my amelioration but when it comes to making videos, I got inspiration from my uncle (maamu) who is an Internationally acclaimed Photojournalist.”

She has over 58 thousand followers on her Facebook page titled “What Aqsa Says” and aims to become an IAS officer in the future.

