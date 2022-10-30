Mr. Bean from Pakistan says “I love you Zimbabwe”

Pakistan’s cricket team lost to Zimbabwe by one run in the T20 World Cup match in Australia.

Pakistani comic Asif Mohammad visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for an event that was a complete failure.

A video of Mohammad praising Zimbabwe has gone viral and features him imitating Mr Bean.

The Pakistani cricket team’s devastating loss to Zimbabwe in a critical T20 World Cup match in Australia has sparked numerous discussions in recent days. Zimbabwe’s one-run victory made Pakistan’s trip in the T20 World Cup pretty difficult.

However, a much more engaging Twitter discussion involving a Pakistani comic who impersonates Mr. Bean intrigued many netizens. As it turns out, the comedian Asif Mohammad visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for an event that was a complete failure.

Now, a video of Mohammad praising Zimbabwe has gone viral and features him. As the clip continues, he imitates Mr. Bean’s (played by British actor Rowan Atkinson) speaking manner and body language, saying “I love you Zimbabwe.”

Check out the video below:

Here’s the official statement from Pakistans Mr Bean😂 Advertisement pic.twitter.com/NOzgFmJ2SH — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 #RegisterToVote (@AdamTheofilatos) October 28, 2022

The video has received over 700k views and a number of comments. The video was thought to be highly humorous by Internet users.

Zimbabwe made Pak bean relevant , He has never been relevant in Pakistan 😂 Advertisement — Shahzore (@shahzorekhan95) October 28, 2022

Bro got relevant again after 6 years without even doing any effort 😂 — Hasan Siddiqui (@HasanHi098) October 28, 2022

How did Zimbabweans not recognize he wasn't the real bean 🌚 — sportoholic (@hydrsakeena007) October 28, 2022

https://t.co/MaAMh1EP4E My new obsession Advertisement — Bentos (@autumn_sweaters) October 28, 2022

How do you mistake this guy for Rowan Atkinson again? — Rohit (@backpack_nomad) October 28, 2022

This one is a con artist.

It has nothing to do with cricket pic.twitter.com/31XGScHcFr — oblaks4 (@oblaks44) October 28, 2022

For those unaware, a scandal began when a Twitter user named Ngugi Chasura commented on a post by the Pakistan Cricket Board, “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

The message triggered a tremendous conversation, and Pakistani Mr. Bean became a Twitter celebrity.

