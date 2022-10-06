Vietnamese food blogger tries pani puri first time

Advertisement
Articles
  • A Vietnamese food blogger uploaded a video of himself preparing and consuming pani puri.
  • The video has over 3 million views on social media and has gone viral.
  • In the video, Quang Tran can be seen incorporating seasoned mashed potatoes, mint, and tamarind water into the puffed balls.
It looks that pani puri, or golgappa as it is known in many countries, is adored by people all over the world. A Vietnamese food blogger uploaded a video of himself preparing and consuming pani puri. The video has over 3 million views on social media and has gone viral.

We desis are very proud of our street cuisine, which consists of a variety of wonderful meals. Pani puri is without a doubt one of the most beloved street foods. This street dish has different names in different cities, but the affection we have for it is unparalleled.

In the video that has now gone viral, food blogger Quang Tran can be seen consuming pani puri. He incorporates seasoned mashed potatoes, mint, and tamarind water into the puffed balls. He enjoyed each and every bite. Quang adored it so much that he consumed one pani puri after another.

Here is the video:

In the comments area, numerous individuals express a desire to sample this street food speciality.

Check out the following comments:

