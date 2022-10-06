Viral: Dog dance with bride on her wedding day 

A video of a dog dancing with its owner at a wedding has gone viral online.

The video has received over 11,000 retweets and over 2 million views.

Twitter user @Animalesybichos uploaded the video, which has since gone viral.

Dogs are, without a doubt, great companions and full of love and generosity. This is the reason why dog videos are the most popular and favoured animal videos on the internet. A video of a pet dog jumping on the dance floor and stealing the show while dancing with the bride on her wedding day is certain to make you grin.

The extremely ecstatic dog bounds around the stage and affectionately barks at the bride. The dog also does several adorable tricks with its owner, getting applause from the crowd. They then engage in an endearing dance with one another; the situation is simply irresistible!

Take a look at the video:

Many adored the adorable little family, while some stated that dogs at weddings are comparable to young children. Others have stated that humans do not merit the unconditional and pure affection of a dog.

One user jokingly wrote, “Ngl that dog dances better than me.” Another commented, “That’s awesome,” while a third wrote, “The best dancing partner.’ “Beautiful. Congratulations to the three of you.” wrote a fourth user.

