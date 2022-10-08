Viral: Huge python wraps around tree to climb it

Advertisement
  • An old online video showing a python climbing a tree has reappeared and is going viral.
  • The snake depicted in the video is a reticulated python, one of the world’s most dangerous species.
  • It can reach lengths of 1.5 to 6.5 metres and weigh up to 75 kilogrammes.
An old online video showing a python wrapping around a tree to climb it in a jungle has reappeared and is currently going viral. Even though it was hefty, the long snake was observed adopting a remarkable approach to crawl up the tree.

The snake depicted in the video is a reticulated python, one of the world’s most dangerous species. It is also the world’s longest reptile, reaching lengths of 1.5 to 6.5 metres (4.9 to 21.3 feet) and weighing up to 75 kilogrammes. Given their size and mass, it can be difficult for snakes to scale trees or other surfaces.

In the video, the enormous python climbs a large tree in a captivating manner. The snake was observed winding itself around the thick bark of the tree and then raising its head. It then continues using the same strategy and ascends to the top of the tree.

The video has received several views after being shared on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

