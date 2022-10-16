Viral Video: Groom screams when sees his Bride first time

The video was uploaded to Instagram by the user ‘bridal lehenga designn’ with the caption: ”Share karke batado apni bestie ko uske future ka scene’.

Desi wedding videos have their own subgenre on social media, with films including dance performances, wedding attire, the bride’s entrance, and romantic or humorous wedding events. Now, a viral video of a groom playing a joke on his bride during their phera ceremony is going viral.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by the user ‘bridal lehenga designn’ with the accompanying caption, “Share karke batado apni bestie ko uske future ka scene,” The video has garnered several views and likes. It depicts a bride and groom seated in a mandap, with someone assisting the bride in removing her veil. The bride is stunning in a red lehenga, while the husband, dressed in a sherwani, waits to see his new wife for the first time.

The groom plays a joke on her and the guests by tilting the bride’s chin, looking at her with dread, and then shrieking. He also feigns falling upon seeing her. People in the vicinity of the pair laugh at the groom’s response, while the bride simply smiles. Additionally, the groom might be seen giggling.

Check out the video below:

