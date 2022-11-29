Indian and Korean women dance to “Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya” goes viral

Social media has evolved into a venue for talent shows. A fantastic way to share your creative work with the world if you are a dancer, singer, performer, artist, or even a subject matter expert in something is through social networking. A lovely video of South Korean and Indian women dancing is among the many films that have gone popular online.

The Indian woman in the short video is dressed in a vivid pink hanbok, while the Korean woman is donning a green saree. They are dancing to Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya Ji from the film Mr. & Mrs. 55 as they both face the camera.

Look see the ladies dancing over here:

Look see the ladies dancing over here:

@korean.g1 posted this video a few weeks ago. It has received 32,000 likes and numerous comments since being shared. Many internet users praised their dance.

“Both very cute..the saree is simply gorgeous,” wrote one Instagram user. “Awwwwww soooooo cuteeeeeeee Unnie,” said a second person. A third individual wrote, “Both appear to be very adorable. It’s my favorite song, and it makes for good dancing.” A fourth remarked, “Awwwww, so beautiful.”

