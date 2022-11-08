Advertisement
  • India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.
  • Both teams want to make it to the World Cup final, which will be held in Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India against Jos Buttler and England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams want to make it to the World Cup final, which will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Even though the semi-final isn’t until November 10, people are already tweeting about how excited they are for the game. In addition to tweets, the microblogging site is full of memes, especially ones about Lagaan.

Just like this tweet that Netflix India sent out, in which they said that India making it to the semi-finals makes them think of the movie Lagaan. “The team made it to the semi-finals. Lagaan remake coming this Thursday! #INDvENG,” they wrote.

“(About the semifinal against England) The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We have played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do,” Rohit said after India’s easy win over Zimbabwe on Sunday, which put the team in the semi-finals.

