Let’s solve some math riddles to test your ability

Math riddles demand patience and focus. Every math expert worked hard to become outstanding. Naturally gifted mathematicians aren’t enough. To excel, one must practise periodically. Yes! Even without intrinsic numerical ability, one can excel with work and persistence.

Let’s add some spice after setting the mood. Fun makes math easier.

Here are some fun math riddles.

Math riddle 1:

Make the following equation true with one straight line:

5+5+5=550

What a “fun math puzzle”!

Math Riddle 2: Your doctor prescribes three tablets to be taken every half hour.

What’s the pill life?

Where can 2+11=1?

Expecting answers? We’re confident. Answers underneath.

Answer!

Number 1:

True

Two solutions:

Method 1: Turn the first plus sign into a 4.

Method 2: Cross out the equal sign to indicate “not equal to.”

Math riddle 2:

The doctor prescribes three pills be taken every half hour. What’s the pill life?

Answer:

1. Why? The first tablet isn’t 30 minutes.

Math riddle 3:

Where does 2+1+1=1?

Answer:

Funny clock!

