Personality Test: Your Hair Parting Shows Your True Personality

Studies have linked hair parting to personality. Your hair parting reveals your personality.

Left-Side Hair Parting Personalities indicate you are analytical, masculine, motivated, and like to weigh logic and emotions.

Right-Parting Hair means what? What does middle-parting hair mean?

#1 Left-Side Hair Parting Personalities

If you separate your hair to the left, you are analytical, masculine, motivated, and like to weigh logic and emotions. You enjoy clarity. Women may be independent and objective. You may be organised and self-assured. You do what makes you happy, even though others may not understand. Kindness and self-defence are possible. You may appreciate dressing to show off your business-mindedness. You may dislike housework but appreciate getting things done. You may like power. You like alpha activities. You may reason well. You appear well-put-together. You may also seem distant.

#2 Right-Side Hair Parting Personalities

If you separate your hair to the right, your personality is sensitive, empathic, and nurturing. You may like helping. Charity, social causes, etc. You may be a homebody. Spreading joy and kindness may require too much of you. You may receive many confidants. You may trust your emotions or intuition over your brain. You naturally help people. You may overshare or watch out for someone. You may be easygoing, fun, and more feminine. You may be spontaneous and inventive.

#3 Middle Hair Parting Personalities

Your personality is balanced, clear-minded, reliable, practical, clever, polite, and straightforward if you separate your hair in the centre. You dislike passive-aggressive people. You may be well-organized. You may be ambitious, charming, even-tempered, and determined. Yours tranquilly is also beautiful. Now, a neatly marked middle parting suggests you may be commanding and power in debates and arguments. A messy middle parting may imply that you like to express yourself, yet you may choose to compromise.

