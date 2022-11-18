Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch

On Twitter, a viral video of a seagull riding on the back of another was released.

There are plenty of amazing videos on the Internet featuring various animals. Some of the videos feature one animal riding on the back of another. Just like this viral video of a bird doing the same thing. The video, which was shared on Twitter, may leave you startled and in splits.

The caption for the video reads, “Seagull taking a free ride.” It is also stated that the video was shot by a man named Dave D in Lincoln City, Oregon.

The video begins with a bird flying high in the sky. The unique aspect of the scene is another seagull perched on top of the flying bird.

Take a look at the video

Seagull taking a free ride.. 😅 📍Lincoln City, Oregon

🎥 Imgur: Dave D pic.twitter.com/FWvJIH6uqe — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 16, 2022

The video was published a day ago. The video has gone viral since it was posted. The video has had over 1.2 million views to date, and the figure is only growing. People have also left various remarks in response to the share.

“Wow,” one Twitter user said. “The human equivalent would be “surfing” by standing on your buddy’s back while he tried to swim,” one person joked. “That’s his trainer,” a third person added. “They’re clearly How to Train your Dragon fans,” a fourth commented.

