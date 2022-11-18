Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch
Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch

Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch

Seagull on another bird’s back is hilarious: Watch

Advertisement

On Twitter, a viral video of a seagull riding on the back of another was released.

There are plenty of amazing videos on the Internet featuring various animals. Some of the videos feature one animal riding on the back of another. Just like this viral video of a bird doing the same thing. The video, which was shared on Twitter, may leave you startled and in splits.

The caption for the video reads, “Seagull taking a free ride.” It is also stated that the video was shot by a man named Dave D in Lincoln City, Oregon.

The video begins with a bird flying high in the sky. The unique aspect of the scene is another seagull perched on top of the flying bird.

Take a look at the video

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video was published a day ago. The video has gone viral since it was posted. The video has had over 1.2 million views to date, and the figure is only growing. People have also left various remarks in response to the share.

“Wow,” one Twitter user said. “The human equivalent would be “surfing” by standing on your buddy’s back while he tried to swim,” one person joked. “That’s his trainer,” a third person added. “They’re clearly How to Train your Dragon fans,” a fourth commented.

Also Read

IAS officer posts elephant eating plastic bag video
IAS officer posts elephant eating plastic bag video

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, tweeted a video of an elephant devouring...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story