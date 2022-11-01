Vaper nearly burns genitals as e-cigarette catches fire in trousers

Advertisement
  • A vape store customer in Bicester, Oxfordshire, was found by rescuers banging his pants pocket frantically as smoke.
  • After a thorough check, they determined the sufferer was unharmed despite the fact that a lithium ion battery had caught fire in their pocket.
  • After a bizarre mishap with his e-cigarette at The Wheatsheaf Inn in Kilmarnock.
After his vape caught fire in his pocket, only inches away from his manhood, a lucky guy managed to get out of the situation unscathed.

The vape store customer in Bicester, Oxfordshire, was found by heroic rescuers banging his pants pocket frantically as smoke and gas escaped from the battery.

On the 25th, firefighters from Bicester, Rewley Road, and Buckingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the store to look into the reports.
After a thorough check, they determined the sufferer was unharmed despite the fact that a lithium ion battery had caught fire in their pocket.

According to a press release from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue: “Following a cautious check for injuries, it was determined that the customer was unharmed.

“It required some effort to get rid of the smoke and chemicals the battery was releasing.

If one battery in a batch is faulty, the rest of them should be disposed of properly, as well.

It’s not the first time an e-cigarette has caught fire in front of witnesses; earlier this year, a guy received third-degree burns when his vape “burst into flames” in a Wetherspoons.

After a bizarre mishap with his e-cigarette at The Wheatsheaf Inn in Kilmarnock, Scotland, 26-year-old Blayre Turnbull said he is “scarred for life.”
While spending time with his dad, the barber’s son suddenly felt a burning sensation in his pocket from the device.

He said he heard a spark before seeing the fire and that his tendons had been scalded by the intense heat.

As a skin graft, they had to remove tissue from one of my thighs. My scars will never go away.

