Viral: 2-year-old mimics Quick Style’s Chura Ke Dil Mera dance

Two-year-old boy dances to Chura Ke Dil Mera.

The video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

The song is from the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Popular Bollywood songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera and Kala Chashma have inspired Norwegian dance group Quick Style’s viral dance routines. Many have copied their unique dance moves and posted videos.

The most recent addition to that list is a picture of a very cute two-year-old child. The boy is seen dancing hook steps to the song Chura Ke Dil Mera with his dance group.

Asma Khawar Khawaja posted the video on her Instagram with a sweet caption describing her nephew. “I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Styles’ biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body. He plays Quick Styles videos on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day. Please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it,” she posted.

Take a look:

The video was put online a month ago. Since it was shared, the video has been seen by more than 1.1 million people, and that number keeps going up. A lot of people have also replied to the post.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “Hahahaha, so cuteee.” “This is the best,” said someone else.

“He’s going to be a good dancer… Actually he is,” said a third.

