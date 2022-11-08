Viral Video: Tiger attacks elephant calf video

Every shirt has two buttons on the cuff, but do you know why?

There is a definite explanation for it; let’s discover it.

The video amassed over 10.3k views.

Advertisement

A video depicting a tiger pursuing a baby elephant has gone viral on social media. Two older elephants can be seen leading the infant away from the tiger’s anticipated attack, which adds to the spectacle.

Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) published on Twitter a video of a tiger attempting to hunt an elephant calf but failing due to the presence of two adult elephants protecting it. As the tiger chases after them, one of the elephants can be seen gazing back and preparing to defend the infant. The elephant calf can also be seen entangled with the other elephant as they attempt to flee. The tiger fails to capture the infant in conclusion and then walks away.

Read the video’s caption, “When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests… Watch the way elephants escort the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild.”

Watch the video below:

When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests…

Watch the way elephants escorts the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild. pic.twitter.com/NbkF265GdX Advertisement — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 5, 2022

One of the social media users wrote upon sharing the video, “Even animals, as big as the elephant, too won’t dare to mess with the Tiger, especially when a baby’s with them”. Another user remarked, “Los elefantes son perfectos” Additionally, other users reacted with multiple emojis.

Even animals, as big as the elephant, too won't dare to mess with the Tiger, specially when a baby's with them. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) November 5, 2022

Advertisement

Los elefantes son perfectos 💗 — Nathallie (@Nathallie77) November 5, 2022

An online video of a tiger attempting to hunt an elephant went viral earlier. The video depicts a tiger stalking a solitary elephant that detects his approach. As the elephant turns to face the tiger and protect himself, the tiger becomes afraid of the repercussions and refrains from attacking the elephant. The elephant and tiger eventually separate.

Advertisement

Tiger can scare but cannot kill a full grown elephant@susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/1kWConQUeK — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) October 11, 2022

Also Read Elephants bathing together is too sweet to miss Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, is well-known for publishing...