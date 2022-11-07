Viral Video: Woman fall off bike after trying to kick other rider

Advertisement
Every action has repercussions, and most people are aware of this. However, we rarely get to witness quick karma in person. A recent Reddit video demonstrated the latter.

A viral video shows a woman falling from a motorcycle after attempting to kick a man riding a bike next to her. The woman riding the pillion couldn’t keep her balance and collapsed on the road.

The video begins with a man and lady riding a pink motorcycle alongside another person driving a bike. The woman then kicks the rider on the other bike, but she loses her balance and falls on the road. The person on the pink bike is unaware that the woman has fallen and continues to ride. However, he comes to a halt after a few seconds.

Check out the video:

The video went viral on Reddit. It received 96 percent of the vote, and various users remarked on it. “Who said karma isn’t real?” one person asked. “Hahaha haha got what she deserved,” another person said. “INSTANT Karma,” says a third user.

Some users have also seen parallels between this and the video game franchise “Road Rash.” “Wait, I remember playing a video game like this when I was a kid lmfao,” one user said, prompting another to respond, “Road Rash?” “Road rash gone wrong,” another person observed.

What are your thoughts on the woman’s actions? Do you believe in “instant karma”?

