Wai Wai Noodles History Surprises Internet: Viral Video

We foodies all enjoy noodles. We can’t get enough of instant noodles, whether it’s attempting different Maggi varieties or eating Wai Wai noodles. But did you realise that the snack we eat comes from Nepal? Wai Wai has come a long way from being a packet of noodles in our neighbouring country to being served on tables in 32 countries.

Beryl Shereshewsky, an Instagram user, posted a video in which she recounted the history of these noodles. She said that the noodles came from Nepal. Binod Chaudhry purchased the Thai noodle company “Wai Wai,” which translates to “quick food.” Mr Chaudhry then modified the flavour profile of the brand to noodles to satisfy Nepalese cuisine preferences. This also made him Nepal’s first and only billionaire. According to the video, Nepal is the second highest per capita consumer of instant noodles. The user also offered several recipes for the noodles, which may be eaten as a snack.

Mr Chaudhry’s enterprise was built on these noodles and is now extended over the globe. He is a Nepalese billionaire businessman, politician, and philanthropist.

The video has been captioned as follows: “Wai Wai Noodles are Nepal’s addition to the global instant noodle craze. On my channel, I have made a couple dishes with Wai Wai Noodles, but there possibilities for these spicy, savory, and umami noodles are endless. How do you like to eat them?”

The video has received over 1.6 lakh views and over 12,000 likes since it was shared. Several users were astounded to learn about the brand’s heritage.

“Never knew it was from Nepal but amazing noodles with a lot of different ways to consume it,” one user said.

“I survived on these on my Everest base camp trek. After a long day at the tea houses when nothing should entice my appetite at the high altitudes, these would do the trick. Hey say dal bhat power but for me it was wai wai power all the way” another user stated

“I like to eat them uncooked and crispy as chips when I’m on my way somewhere- but hot with fried onion and garlic,” said a third.

“Love wai wai noodles and so interesting to hear their story!” remarked a fourth user.

“Yum I want to try! I love those noodles!” remarked a fifth individual.

