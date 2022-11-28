Sapna Choudhary dances to Nashile Nain in a patiala suit: Viral

Sapna Choudhary, a Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer, has over 5 million Instagram followers. In Haryana, thousands of people attend Sapna Choudhary’s dance performances. We frequently observe her followers in the audience going crazy while listening to her tunes. During one performance, an elderly guy in the audience began dancing as Sapna danced on stage.

Sapna recently released a viral video with her millions of Instagram followers in which she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for ‘Nashile Nain,’ sung by Kanchan Nagar and starring Sapna Chaudhary, was released a few days ago. On YouTube, it has received over 256k views.

In her most recent video, the Haryanvi queen can be seen sporting a stunning green Patiala suit and jooti. Sapna was observed lip-syncing Nashile Nain’s songs with her trademark swagger. She then moves to the music with her trademark dhumka dances, which her followers adore. Netizens adored her video, which earned 1.4 million views and 120k likes.

SAPNA CHOUDHARY’S DANCE PERFORMANCE ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG

