Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Sapna Choudhary dances to Nashile Nain in a patiala suit: Viral
Sapna Choudhary dances to Nashile Nain in a patiala suit: Viral

Sapna Choudhary dances to Nashile Nain in a patiala suit: Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sapna Choudhary, a Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer, has over 5 million Instagram followers. In Haryana, thousands of people attend Sapna Choudhary’s dance performances. We frequently observe her followers in the audience going crazy while listening to her tunes. During one performance, an elderly guy in the audience began dancing as Sapna danced on stage.

Sapna recently released a viral video with her millions of Instagram followers in which she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for ‘Nashile Nain,’ sung by Kanchan Nagar and starring Sapna Chaudhary, was released a few days ago. On YouTube, it has received over 256k views.

In her most recent video, the Haryanvi queen can be seen sporting a stunning green Patiala suit and jooti. Sapna was observed lip-syncing Nashile Nain’s songs with her trademark swagger. She then moves to the music with her trademark dhumka dances, which her followers adore. Netizens adored her video, which earned 1.4 million views and 120k likes.

SAPNA CHOUDHARY’S DANCE PERFORMANCE ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Also Read

Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini
Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Sapna Choudhary has 5 million followers on Instagram. She is known for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch
Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral
Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video
Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video
Hardik Pandya tweeted video of him and his wife dancing
Hardik Pandya tweeted video of him and his wife dancing
80 year old woman from Meerut did 100m race in 49sec: WATCH
80 year old woman from Meerut did 100m race in 49sec: WATCH
Man attacked by goose while playing with its children: WATCH
Man attacked by goose while playing with its children: WATCH
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story