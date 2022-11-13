Watch: Baby elephant steps on its own trunk when it runs around

Baby elephant steps on its own trunk when it runs around

Instagram users shared a video of an elephant eating and stepping on its own trunk.

The video has nearly 4.2 million views since it was posted a day ago.

It’s so cute and funny to see how the elephant reacts to being fed, and then running around.

Advertisement

People often say “aww” over and over again when they watch videos of baby elephants doing cute things. Just like this cute video of a child running around and stepping on its own trunk. There’s a chance that the video will make you want to cry.

The video was first shared on Instagram by user Reagan Anthony. They wrote that the video was taken while they were in Kenya.

“Reminds me of when I was in Kenya and played with baby elephants,” they said. The video, on the other hand, went viral after another Instagram page shared it again. They wrote and shared the video, saying, “I never thought this was possible.”

At the beginning of the video, a keeper feeds the elephant. After eating, the baby starts to run around, and while it’s doing that, it steps on its trunk. In the video, it’s so cute and funny to see how the elephant reacts to this.

Check out the video:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Today Years Old (@todayyearsold)

The video has nearly 4.2 million views since it was posted a day ago.The share prompted remarks.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “Someone cuddle him RIGHT NOW!,” “Poor thing stubbed his toe on the coffee table corner!,” said someone else. “Equivalent of a human biting their own tongue,” said a third.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video: Girl Saves Baby Elephant From Dirty Ditch, It Says Thank You Viral Video: Elephants are extremely clever animals that can feel and understand...