Woman ‘on phone’ in 1938 ‘proves time travellers exist’

YouTube video shows women talking on cell phones decades before the technology was invented.

The Divide is an experimental wireless phone, according to YouTube user Planetcheck.

It was made by industrial giant Dupont at their factory in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Some commentators say that footage from 1938 that was found online “proves” that time travel is possible.

One young woman is holding something to the side of her head in the clip of people walking toward the camera.

Conspiracy theorists said that the woman was caught on film talking on the cell phone decades before the technology was invented.

The woman can be seen walking through the crowd of people while talking on the phone she has in her hand. Then, before the clip ends, she brings it down.

As the woman, who is wearing a stylish dress from the 1930s, lowers the object from her ear it can be seen to be a dark object about the size of a modern cell phone.

One YouTuber said that the woman in the picture was their great-grandmother and that she was using a cell phone. This adds to the mystery.

The user said, “The lady you see is my great-grandmother Gertrude Jones.”

“She was 17 years old. I asked her about this video and she remembers it quite clearly. She says Dupont had a telephone communications section in the factory.”

“They were experimenting with wireless telephones. Gertrude and five other women were given these wireless phones to test out for a week.”

“Gertrude is talking to one of the scientists holding another wireless phone who is off to her right as she walks by.”

Take a look:

