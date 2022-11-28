YouTuber makes Tony Kakkar song in 2 min, internet replies

Tony Kakkar is a well-known performer in Hindi and Punjabi pop music. But it has not been an easy road for him. He has repeatedly spoken out about his challenges and the hatred he receives, particularly on social media. An Instagram user recently mocked the singer. Taking to social media, he explained how to compose a Tony Kakkar song in just two minutes. The guy may be seen in the video providing step-by-step guidance for crafting a Tony Kakkar song.

The singer has now responded to the same. “Zor zor se bolke sabko schemein bata rahe ho btw loved it.” Tony commented on the video.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by सnaतn🍁 (@sanatanmusic_) Advertisement

The Instagrammer explains in the video how step one is to add a random guitar tune. Step two, he continues, is to add lead to the same pattern. Take a look at this:

The video has received over 900,000 likes since it was posted.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user had solved singer Ritviz song-making in two minutes and eight steps. Anshumon Sharma, a Twitter user, posted a video with the tagline ‘How to Make Ritviz Songs in Two Minutes.’

Lyrics from a random phrase like aasman (sky), followed by a few random sentences set to the sound of classical instruments like tabla, south Indian wedding music, and singing as if high with a few other steps, and the YouTuber creates something akin to a Rivitz song.

Advertisement

Ritviz is a singer-songwriter, electronic musician, and producer from Pune, Maharashtra. “Udd Gaye” is his song “After winning the Bacardi House Party Sessions Competition, he was featured on AIB’s official YouTube Channel.

Also Read Kaziranga Park One-horned Rhinoceros Turns Violent Animal attacks have escalated in recent years, resulting in human mortality when...