Read: Mr. Wadlow written his name as “World tallest man”

Articles
  • Guinness World Records posts picture of “tallest man who ever lived” Robert Wadlow.
  • Mr. Wadlow was 2.72 m tall when he was last measured on June 27, 1940.
  • He had a condition that made his pituitary gland grow too big.
Guinness World Records posts a picture of the “tallest man who ever lived,” which makes the Internet laugh.
Mr. Wadlow had a condition that made his pituitary gland grow too big.

A Twitter page posted a picture of “The Giant of Illinois,” Robert Wadlow, from 1935. The Guinness Book of World Records said that the US man was the tallest man who had ever been measured.

On its website, it says that Mr. Wadlow has held the records since 1955. He was 2.72 m tall when he was last measured on June 27, 1940.

By the time he was five years old, Mr. Wadlow was an amazing 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in) tall and had to wear clothes made for teenagers. At age 8, he was taller than his 5 ft 11 in father.

The Guinness World Records shared a tweet that said,” the Guinness World Records retweeted a post.

Guinness World Records says Mr. Wadlow had pituitary gland hyperplasia. This caused the human growth hormone to be at a level that was too high.

Robert’s huge height, on the other hand, led to a number of health problems that got worse as he got older and taller. Still, when he was a young boy, he tried very hard to do the same things his friends did.

When a picture of the “Tallest Man Who Ever Lived” showed up on the internet, everyone was shocked. A user made a joke that “Wadlow is not in the group of guys I only date if their height starts with a 6.”

Another user said, “Wow, that was awesome, and he looked so nice.”

Mr. Wadlow was only 22 when he died. On July 15, 1940, he died in a hotel in Manistee, Michigan, from an infection in a blister on his right ankle. The blister was caused by a brace that didn’t fit right a week earlier.

Also Read

Guinness World Records named 22-year-old dog as the world’s oldest
Guinness World Records named 22-year-old dog as the world’s oldest

Gino, a dog from California, was over 22 years old. Gino's birth...

 

